Rapid test mobile clinic put on hold indefinitely

What was supposed to be the opening of the rapid test mobile clinic has been put on hold indefinitely.

During Thursday’s media briefing, Dr. Hector Gonzalez with the City of Laredo Health Department said the rapid tests will be postponed indefinitely.

Dr. Gonzalez says they are “not liking the results of the tests” during the testing phase.

He says until the city is satisfied with the results, they will not be conducting any tests.

The city will be taking the tents down due to the severe weather that is forecasted for this weekend.