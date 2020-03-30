Rapid tests coming to El Metro Park and Ride

The rapid tests the city and Clear Choice have been waiting for are expected to arrive soon.

During the media briefing, Laredo Fire Department Chief Steve Landin says he was informed by Clear Choice that the tests were cleared by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Chicago and they are making their way to Laredo.

The tents where this rapid testing will take place is at the El Metro Park and Ride.

The site is already set up and Landin says they will be testing out the system on Monday so that they are ready before going live with the public.

The testing will be for individuals with a doctor's prescription.

Rapid testing results is said to take about 15 minutes.

It only requires a finger prick.

The tests have a 93 percent validity, a second one would need to be done to make sure.