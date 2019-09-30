Read for Life Program promotes healthy smiles

An initiative that encourages kids to read is promoting healthy smiles during the month of October.

October is known has the month of Halloween, trick-or-treating and of course candy.

In an effort to promote good hygiene and taking care of our teeth, UISD’s Read for Life Program is focusing on books that promote dental health and oral hygiene.

Throughout the month of October librarians at UISD schools will be encouraging students to read up on books that teach them how to practice good hygiene.

For more information on the program and the books they are promoting you can contact your child’s school library.