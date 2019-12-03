Read for Life Program promotes healthcare providers

A campaign that seeks to get kids involved in reading while also teaching them how to apply a story to their everyday life is focusing on healthy living.

Every month Laredo Independent School District’s Read for Life Program selects an important topic for its students to read.

This month, LISD will be focusing on physical fitness, well-being and health care providers.

All month long, librarians will be promoting books that teach children the importance of living a healthy lifestyle as well as those who are there to help us when we are feeling under the weather.

The district hopes that this will encourage students to possibly get involved in a health-related career.

For more information on the program and the books they are promoting, you can contact your child’s school library.