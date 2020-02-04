Read for Life program promotes healthy living

A group of librarians are promoting the importance of reading to local students.

The Read for Life Program is a citywide campaign that seeks to get kids involved and reading and see how it can apply to their everyday life.

Every month, the group chooses a number of books with similar messages to help teach kids about important lessons.

Topics such as staying healthy, being active and helping others are just some of the morals the group tries to teach.

Since Valentine’s Day is around the corner, this month’s theme is “Love Your Heart”.

When we talk about the heart, we think about, love and feelings, but we also think about our actual human heart.

Through the use of several books the Read for Life Program is promoting the importance of keeping a healthy heart, and how it helps you function on a daily basis.

For more information on how you can get your son or daughter more involved in reading, you can contact your child’s school campus.