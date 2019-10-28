Read for Life Program promotes healthy habits

A campaign that seeks to get kids involved in reading while also teaching them how to apply a story to their everyday life.

Every month Laredo Independent School District’s Read for Life Program selects an important topic for its students to read.

Since October is the month of tricks and treats, the school district has decided to follow up on all those bad eating habits by promoting healthy nutrition during November.

All month long, librarians will be promoting books that teach children why it’s important to have a well-balanced diet.

Experts say the habits that our children grow up with will stick around until their adult years.

For more information on the program and the books they are promoting, you can contact your child’s school library.