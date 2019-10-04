Real Men Wear Pink Gala

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, many will wear pink to help show their support in the fight against this deadly disease.

It’s not just the women who will wear pink, real men across Laredo are harnessing the power of pink.

For the third year in a row, the American Cancer Society will be hosting its Real Men Wear Pink campaign where a group of men will help raise awareness and funds by wearing the color pink.

The organization is gearing up to host its annual Gala where they will announce the winner of the person who raises the most money during this campaign.

Attendees will have a chance to win some door prizes and take part in a silent auction.

The event will take place on October 25th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Falcon Bank located on 7718 McPherson Road.

For more information you can call 956-231-4200.