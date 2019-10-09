Reason behind police officer's suspension unclear

An extensive investigation leads to one Laredo Police officer being placed on suspension.

This is the only explanation given to members of the media about Officer Pablo Daniel Rodriguez.

According to the department, he was found in violation of several department policies as a result of September 16th. When KGNS asked Police Officials what those policy violations were, the department told us we had to file an open records request.

The Laredo Morning Times is reporting that the officer was accused of allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a minor. When LPD was asked about that they said they could not confirm it or go into detail on the matter.

The information was turned into the District Attorney’s Office who submitted an arrest warrant to a judge for signature, but according to the article that judge declined to sign off on a warrant for his arrest.

The identity of the judge is not known.

KGNS contacted the District Attorney’s Office about the case and are waiting for a response.