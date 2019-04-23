Rebecka’s Law: A proposal that would enforce CPS cases

A community member is asking for support in order to protect Texas children after a toddler’s remains were found inside a bucket of acid a couple of months ago.

Rebecka Zavala

Family attorney Michele Nigliazzo is looking to create a petition that seeks to ask state legislators to take action in order to prevent what happened to little Rebecka Zavala from ever happening to anyone again.

Nigliazzo says she couldn’t contain herself when she heard about the findings of Rebecka’s remains inside a bucket of acid back in February.

The baby’s mother Monica Dominguez, confessed to police that the baby drowned inside a bathtub while she was unsupervised and then attempted to dispose of the body with the help of Rebecka’s father, Gerardo Zavala Loredo. Before that, Dominguez had allegedly terminated her parental rights for Rebecka.

Nigliazzo says it’s apparent that somebody who had custody of the child did not understand exactly how dangerous the situation was after the rights were terminated.

"Currently in Texas, there is no system in place to protect children who are given to someone by the court and then replaced by that person to a potential dangerous parent”, said Nigliazzo.

Nigliazzo believes that something needs to be done in order to prevent this from ever happening again, which is why she took it upon herself to gather signatures and ask support from Texas lawmakers.

The attorney says she is planning on taking it to our legislatures that will work on passing laws to protecting children in the State of Texas.

The law would allow a court to issue a “No Contact Order” against a parent whose rights have been terminated but is still a potential danger to the child and make it a criminal offense for anyone allowing a child with a “No Contact Order” to be in the presence of the parent against whom the order is issued.

Although Nigliazzo is not involved in Rebecka’s case, as an attorney she has seen several CPS cases.

Nigliazzo says in honor of Rebecka, the new law should bare her name so that her memory is not forgotten.

The new law would also alert law enforcement, medical providers and educational personnel serving the child that there is a “No Contact Order” for the offending parent.