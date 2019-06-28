Received a parking ticket in this city? Pay for it with pencils, dry erase markers

The Las Vegas City Council has created a brilliant way for people with parking tickets to pay them off while assisting public schools.

The city council unanimously voted to allow parking tickets issued from June 19 to July 19, to be paid with school supplies, according to a press release.

The supplies must be new, unwrapped and cost the same or more than the fine.

Got a $500 parking ticket? Well, how about donating $500 worth of crayons?

Some supplies accepted include pencils, pens, erasers and dry erase markers.

The supplies will be donated to the Teachers Exchange, a nonprofit that is associated with the Public Education Foundation.

Paying the fine must be done within 30 days of the citation. Also, a receipt also has to be submitted with the school supplies.

The city said only non-public safety citations are eligible.

