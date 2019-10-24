Recuerda Fest celebrates Dia de los Muertos

The community is invited to a first of its kind event that includes live entertainment, contests, and more.

In celebration of Dia de los Muertos, Sames Auto Arena presents Recuerda Fest, which will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. outside of the arena’s main entrance.

This event is free and open to the public.

“The idea of Recuerda Fest was inspired by Disney Pixar’s Coco, which characters from the film will make an appearance in this year’s Disney on Ice presents Dream Big,” said Juan C. Mendiola, General Manager of the ASM Global-managed Sames Auto Arena. “We also took this as an opportunity to deliver a fun and family friendly event at no cost to the communities of Laredo.”

Recuerda Fest will offer plenty of activities and games provided by local non-profit organizations, a catrin and catrina contest, altars on display, music, live entertainment, door prizes, giveaways, food and much more.

Family and friends are welcome to bring a photograph and a personal remembrance of a lost loved one to place on an altar provided by the Sames Auto Arena.