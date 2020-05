Mother’s maybe a few days away, but a group of moms got an early surprise on Friday morning.

Mothers at the Regent Care Center got to see their families for the first time in a couple of months during a special Mother’s Day Parade.

In celebration of the day, the care center invited all loved ones to join in on the parade and celebration.

Cars lined up full of people hoping to see their mothers with wide smiles as they got to see each other.