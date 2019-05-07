Register for Miss Laredo or Miss South Texas Pageant

If representing your community is something you are inspired to do, how about competing for Miss Laredo or Miss South Texas 2019 title?

The Laredo Pageant Production does a lot in giving our young ladies a chance to shine during the event and in the community.

As part of the participation, the young ladies have to work hard and contribute you to our community by getting involved.

This June Miss Laredo Teen Anissa Mendez will be giving be passing the crown to a new queen who represents our city.

If you or someone you know would like to register, you can go online and click on the Laredo Pageant Production’s Facebook Page or you can call 956-286-3683 or 956-286-3695.

The last day to register is May 25th.