The City of Laredo and District Seven member George Altgelt are inviting you to join them as they add a little more green to the scenery at Father McNaboe Park.

The tree planting ceremony will take place February 8th at the park.

The first 100 people to sign up for the tree planting event will win a free Star Wars baby Yoda t-shirt that celebrates the event.

You can register for the event here.