Registration open for Youth Vision Film Festival camp

Calling all local filmmakers, a local group is in search of the next Spielberg, Tim Burton, or George Lucas.

Learn Think Media is inviting our local filmmakers to sign up for a program that seeks to promote the arts within our local community.

Filmmakers between the ages of 9-16 are encouraged to show up at the Alamo Drafthouse, February 22nd between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to sign up for a film camp that will take place this summer.

All film, audio, and production enthusiasts are invited to attend. Each individual will be given an opportunity to showcase a variety of talents.