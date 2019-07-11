Registration starts Monday for new LISD students

Online registration for new LISD students begins this Monday, July 15.

Students new to the district must provide proper residency documentation for registration purposes including proof of residency, parent identification, student birth certificate, social security and immunization records.

Online registration for new student in pre-k 3 through 12 grade who will be attending Laredo Independent School District for the 2019-2020 school year begins Monday, July 15.

To register online, the district officials say you should visit their website and follow the process.

The application is available in both English and Spanish.

Should you need assistance, you may also visit Martin, Nixon, or Cigarroa High School Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. -5 p.m.

Staff will be on hand to assist any parent who needs extra support.

For more information, contact the LISD communications department at (956) 273-1730.

Classes for LISD begin Monday, August 12th.