Registration underway at TAMIU

Although we are still in the middle of summer and many students might be on vacation mode, it’s time to start thinking about the future, especially when it comes to academics.

File photo: TAMIU

Registration for the fall semester is underway over at Texas A&M International University.

High school graduates and those who are looking to go back to school have a list of degree plans to choose from.

Some of the majors they offer are Education, criminal justice, biology, nursing, English and communications.

TAMIU is a great local university that provides plenty of amenities for students looking to further their education.

The first day of classes is August 27th.

For more information, you can call (956) 326-2001.