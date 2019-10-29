Humanitarian aid reimbursements for helping migrants

The federal government is continuing the reimbursement towards groups and organizations that helped during the arrival of thousands of migrants earlier this year.

This money is part of the $30 million that Congressman Henry Cuellar helped secure from the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations Bill.

In the first round, which covered expenses from January 1st to June 30th, less than $8 million have been returned to states that have filled applications for reimbursement.

The congressman says Texas alone received about $2.9 million.

In Webb County, Catholic Social Services has received over $180,000, while the Holding Institute has gotten close to $116,000.

The Bethany House has also been reimbursed a little over $8,000 dollars, but those numbers could change, as the deadline for the first round is not until November 1st.

These groups mentioned above and others could still apply for expenses that were made by their organizations during those dates, but also as part of a second round. This time frame covers the entire year.

The City of Laredo says they spent over $300,000 during the migrant arrivals mainly from the health department.

They plan to file for reimbursement as part of the second round.