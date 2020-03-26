Relief on its way for student loan holders

Relief is on the way for those paying off student loans.

The Department of Education says it will no longer withhold portions of borrowers' tax returns and social security payments in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Borrowers who have had their paychecks garnished are entitled to their full pay; however, that change must come from their employer.

A two-trillion-dollar stimulus package could also help out.

Suspending federal student loan payments without interest through September 30th.

Interest rates were set to zero percent back on March 13th and will stay that way for next two months.

