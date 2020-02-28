Remain in Mexico policy temporarily halted

A federal appeals court temporarily halts the Remain in Mexico policy.

This ruling means the government can no longer make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through the U.S. immigration courts.

The ruling was made in California early Friday. The U.S 9th Circuit Court of Appeals made the ruling in a 2-1 vote.

Back in January 2019, the U.S government issued the MPP, or Migrant Protection Protocols, in San Diego-Tijuana.

By spring and summer they began sending asylum-seekers to Mexico along several borders, such as Calexico-Mexicali along the California border; El Paso-Ciudad Juárez, Brownsville-Matamoros, Laredo-Nuevo Laredo, and Eagle Pass-Piedras Negras along the Texas border; and Nogales-Nogales, Sonora along the Arizona border.