Remain in Mexico Program underway in Laredo

A program implemented by the Trump Administration, to send hundreds of thousands of migrants to Mexico as they wait for their asylum cases to be heard, is expanding to the City of Laredo.

On Tuesday, ten people were stopped at our bridge, and sent back to Nuevo Laredo, which is a first for our community, as the 'migrant protection protocol', also referred to as the "Remain in Mexico Program" takes effect in Laredo.

The result of the program will soon be seen at the banks of our river, as tent facilities that will house court proceedings for migrants seeking asylum go up.

Mayor Pete Saenz says once the tents are up, they will be receiving migrants from roughly 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city expects an average of 200 to 250 migrants per day going to the tent facilities to have their cases heard before a virtual judge.

Mayor Pete Saenz says migrant centers in Nuevo Laredo are already at capacity, so they are working on a way to make room so they can prepare for the influx soon to come.

The mayor says, the federation from Mexico is looking at other places to house these folks while they wait for their hearings in Laredo such as Matamoros and Yuma.

Puebla México Congresswoman Julieta Vences Valencia says their government is setting up a system that will keep asylum seekers who have a better chance of getting approval along the Mexican border.

Valencia says when they are called for their hearing, it's easier, but for those who don't have the possibility of re-entry they will be sent back to their country and the Mexican Government will assist them in going back to their country of origin.

Valencia says this is a challenge no other country would be able to handle.

This program is already in effect in Tijuana, and according to Mexican authorities, it's already been successful since many migrants are willing to go back to their country of origin.

The Mexican Government says they might not be ready for these large droves of migrants entering their country.