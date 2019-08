More than 50 years after he disappeared in a war zone, the remains of a north Texas fighter pilot are finally home.

Air Force Colonel Roy Knight was killed in action when his plane went down during the Vietnam War.

Family and friends gathered at Love Field in Dallas as his remains were returned home.

The plane they were brought in was flown by Knight's own son.

According to his obituary, Knight was accepted for his pilot training in Laredo back in 1957.