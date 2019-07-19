Remembering Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington

Born in 1964 Chris Cornell is known as one of the godfathers of grunge.

Cornell was the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog.

The singer, songwriter tragically committed suicide at the age of 52 on May 18th, 2017. His birthday is July 20th but we are celebrating him today.

Not only are we paying tribute to Cornell but also Chester Bennington the leader singer of Linkin Park who sang the song Hunger Strike with Cornell.

Torn up by the loss of his friend, Bennington also committed suicide two months later on what would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.

Today we honor both talented musicians wherever they are, the sun will set for both of you.