Remembering Selena on the 25th anniversary of her death

March 31st is known as the 25th anniversary of the murder of Tejano music superstar Selena Quintanilla.

The Queen of Tejano was just 23-years-old when she was shot and killed by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar.

Selena won a best Mexican American album Grammy for "Live," had several hits in the U.S. and was about to cross over to the English-language pop market when Saldivar killed her on March 31st, 1995.

Selena's mostly-English album, "Dreaming of you" was released after her death.

It topped the billboard 200 chart and stayed atop the Latin charts for nine months.

Saldivar is serving a life sentence.

San Antonio was supposed to host a Selena XXV concert this May; however that show has been rescheduled due to concerns over the coronavirus.