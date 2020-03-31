Remembering Selena on the 25th anniversary of her death

(NBC) - March 31st is known as the 25th anniversary of the murder of Tejano music superstar Selena Quintanilla.
The Queen of Tejano was just 23-years-old when she was shot and killed by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar.
Selena won a best Mexican American album Grammy for "Live," had several hits in the U.S. and was about to cross over to the English-language pop market when Saldivar killed her on March 31st, 1995.
Selena's mostly-English album, "Dreaming of you" was released after her death.
It topped the billboard 200 chart and stayed atop the Latin charts for nine months.
Saldivar is serving a life sentence.
San Antonio was supposed to host a Selena XXV concert this May; however that show has been rescheduled due to concerns over the coronavirus.