Possible renaming of City Hall may be underway

The City of Laredo has a tendency of naming places or buildings after someone dead or alive.

A well-known man, who already has a pathway dedicated to him, may be getting his name in a bigger and brighter place: City Hall.

"Discussion and possible action on having signage on City Hall to bear the name of Aldo Tatangelo," said George Altgelt, District 7.

Aldo Tatangelo served as Laredo’s mayor from 1978 to 1990, and was well known for beating former mayor J.C. Martin, as well as 84 years of corruption.

"He modernized the city and brought it back from years of neglect. For example: most of the streets were paved under Tatangelo’s administration,” continued Altgelt. “He oversaw comprehensive public service projects such as drainage. Introduced a pension plan for public workers, and established departments for comptroller, parks and recreation, community development, engineering, planning, and zoning."

Although, Tatangelo has a list of accomplishments that can go on and on, District 4 councilman Alberto Torres disagreed with what was being proposed.

"I think Mayor Tatangelo is very deserving,” said Torres. “I think City Hall should not bear the name of any individual because City Hall, is the city's hall because it bears the name of the city and aside from that I think that City Hall is the second home of the people and it is the, it bears the city's name.

During the meeting, Co-interim City Manager Rosario Cabello said after a little bit of research they discovered that back in 2008 City Council was having a similar discussion about how to pay tribute to Mayor Tatangelo. What they decided after much discussion, was to move forward with naming City Hall after him.

"That motion was approved 7 for, 1 against,” said Cabello. “I do not know why it was not done thereafter."

Since all council members weren't there to discuss this topic, the members that were there decided to wait for the next meeting to get more input before deciding.

As of now, we can just continue calling it City Hall.

A poll was posted on the KGNS News Facebook page that asked the public whether or not they would want a city building named after a public official.

At last check, 91 people were in favor, and 942 were against. Thank you everyone who participated in the poll.