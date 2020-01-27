Big ideas for the renovation of Canseco house

It's been close to four years since a historic mansion in central Laredo was purchased using taxpayer money, immediately becoming a hot topic among the community.

Anyone that has driven by the building recently has probably noticed it is finally being worked on, and although progress has been slow, we were given an inside look at what the City has planned for the Canseco home.

"Our goal is to develop the Canseco house as a house for research, for education, and for food sustainability."

Dr. Marcela Uribe, head of the Laredo Center for Urban Agriculture and Sustainability Committee, which helps maintain the community garden outside the Canseco home.

"Those gardens produce, or are going to produce food for people around the area, but it's mostly an educational facility."

District 3 councilman, Mercurio Martinez, says the second project is the actual building.

"This was a mansion in Laredo in a time when there weren't too many mansions."

Martinez says he is trying to make lemonade out of lemons after his predecessor Alex Perez purchased the property for $450,000 and allocated about $260,000 for its renovations.

"The previous administration purchased the old Canseco building and its grounds, so we are trying to make a good thing happen here."

Remodeling has resumed after being halted due to leaks discovered on the roof.

"Different sections of the home that are being renovated. The doors are ready, the windows are ready."

Martinez says once the building is ready an area inside the home could be used by small businesses for meetings, but he also plans to contact schools in the area to further education among students.

"A counseling center for high school kids that want to apply for college."

When it comes to the garden, Dr. Uribe says they are in the process of hiring a director that will help apply for grants, like a recent one given by the Department of Agriculture estimated at about $20,000 to motivate nature's little farmers.

"A pollinator garden, which is different from the vegetable garden, so we can have more bees and more pollinator over in that area of the city."

Dr. Uribe says they are also asking for space within the property to house the office for the future director.

A mural is being worked on with Cultivarte for one of walls around the property.

While councilman Mercurio Martinez says it could still be a while before the whole house is completed, he hopes says he hopes for at least the first floor to be done by the end of this year.