Renowned guitarist to perform concert at local college

A master in classical guitar is inviting the public to attend his evening concert at Laredo College.

The music of Dr. Alejandro Montiel will be played for the Pvt. David B. Barkeley Cantu Veterans Memorial Chapel audience at the Fort McIntosh Campus. For all those interested in meeting him and enjoying an evening full of great melodies, he will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25th. Admission is free and open to the public.

Now a consummate artist, Montiel began his classical guitar studies in 1993, and since then has performed around the world. His talent has reached countries such as Mexico, Italy, China, Europe, and the United States, where he has also been a part of numerous master classes with the world’s greatest guitarists. Some of these performers include David Russell, Manuel Barrueco, Elliot Fisk, Ricardo Cobo, and Lukasz Kuropaczewski.

Montiel holds graduate degrees from the Peabody Conservatory and the University of Texas, where he studied with Julian Gray and Adam Holzman. He continued receiving further musical instruction from world-renowned musicians.

He has also been a finalist in the Texas Guitar Competition and Festival. His quartet received the first prize with a special merit in the Brownsville Guitar Ensemble Festival and Competition and has been featured on multiple recordings, including the Texas Guitar Quartet’s critically acclaimed debut album “RED” and its follow up “ICON.”

Dr. Montiel leads two full-time guitar studios at Sam Houston State University and Lone Star College-Montgomery.

For more information, contact the Visual and Performing Arts Department at (956) 721-5224.