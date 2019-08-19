Rent out Golden Girls inspired house

Fans of the beloved 80’s sitcom 'Golden Girls' can rent this house in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

The bed and breakfast pays homage to the show and one of the stars that grew up in Ardmore, Rue McClanahan, who played Blanche Deveroux on the show.

Current home owner Lori Harrison says the house is not meant to be a replica of the show's set -- but an homage to three of the show's characters, Rose, Blanche and Sophia.

Harrison says there's been a steady stream of guests over the past year but it's recently gained exposure with national publications.

You can find the three-bedroom home available for rent on Air BnB and thank you for being a friend!