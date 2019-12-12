Repair man accused of scamming homeowner out of money

An alleged repairman is facing charges after he allegedly cashed in without finishing the job.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 52-year-old Sergio Lamas and charged him with theft.

The case came to light on July 17th when officers were called out to the 2600 block of Cleveland.

Officers met with a victim who stated that he hired Llamas for a roofing job and paid him $1,100 to complete.

According to the victim, Llamas never started the job and cashed the check form the victim.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined they had enough evidence to arrest Llamas.