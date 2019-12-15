Repair man accused of stealing watch

A not so handyman is arrested after he allegedly stole a homeowners belonging and left without finishing the job.

Laredo Police arrested 35-year-old Jonathan Charles Reed in the case.

The incident happened on September first when police were called out to a theft at the 1900 block of E. Corpus Street.

When authorities arrived, the victim stated that she hired Reed to fix a power outlet.

During that time, the victim claimed to have left an Invicta Watch near the kitchen area where the outlet needed to be fixed.

Reed allegedly stole the watch, then claimed that he needed to go to the store to buy a part and never returned.

After a thorough investigation, police had enough evidence to arrest Reed in the case.