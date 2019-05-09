Report: ‘Teen Mom 2’ star released by MTV over alleged dog killing

You won’t see film crews following Jenelle Evans around the Cape Fear region anymore, MTV is cutting ties with the Teen Mom 2 star, according to TMZ.

The media outlet says MTV made the decision after her husband, David Eason, reportedly shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, at their home in Riegelwood.

According to a news release, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Animal Control are conducting a joint investigation into the allegations of animal cruelty against Eason.

In an Instagram post last week, Evans seemingly confirmed the French bulldog’s death.

“I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” she said in the post. “You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back."

A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said that charges have yet to be filed against Eason and the investigation is ongoing.

Last year, Eason posted a video on YouTube of him illegally moving a truck out of a parking space in downtown Wilmington. The owner of the truck, Terry Hill, claimed Eason threatened him after the incident.

Despite the alleged threat, Hill declined to press charges against Eason. Hill would later opt to formally charge Eason after news of the alleged incident began to spread.

Eason is expected to appear in a New Hanover County court on June 3 on charges of misdemeanor injury to personal property and tampering with a vehicle.

