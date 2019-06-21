Report: Toys R Us could return this holiday season

Before the holiday season is upon us, Toys R Us could once again open its doors.

The toy chain ceased U.S. operations in 2018 but is expected to open about a half dozen American stores and a website later this year, people close to the matter told Bloomberg.

At 10,000 square feet, the new stores will only be about a third of the size of the old ones. They are expected to include play areas and other experiences.

In an effort to save money, the retailer could opt for a consignment inventory model, meaning the toy makers wouldn’t get paid for the goods until customers buy them.

Tru Kids, Inc. took over the Toys R Us brand earlier this year, Fox Business reported. Richard Barry, who was once a Toys R Us executive, is the CEO of Tru Kids.

Barry had been pushing to revive the chain. Bloomberg reports he had been pitching his vision to toy makers at an industry conference held earlier this week.

