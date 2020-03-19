Report price gouging to the Texas Attorney General's office

The Texas Attorney General is taking action on those who are taking advantage of consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following Governor Greg Abbott’s statewide emergency declaration regarding the coronavirus, the Attorney General is ready to prosecute those who are price gouging and disaster scams during this difficult time.

Under state law, once the governor issues a declaration, vendors are prohibited from overcharging for necessities such as drinking water, food, batteries, medicine, lodging and more.

The Attorney General’s Office is also urging residents to be aware of scams at this time.

During times of crisis, cyber criminals are looking for their next opportunity to make their move.

If you feel that you have encountered price gouging or been a victim of a scam, you are urged to call the complaint line at 800-621-0508 or click here