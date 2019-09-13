Representative Henry Cuellar hosts military service academy information session

A military service academy informational session was hosted this week by Representative Henry Cuellar for high school students looking to explore their options after graduation.

The Office of Congressman spoke to students who were interested in applying to one of the nation’s prestigious service academies, including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Among the students who attended were also parents, teachers, and counselors.

A presentation was held by Dave Driskell, a U.S. Naval Academy Blue and Gold Officer Commander.

The discussion included information about all of the academies and the congressional nomination process, which is a required step for acceptance into a U.S. Service Academy.

For more information regarding the service academy nomination process, contact Nadia Islam at Nadia.islam@mail.house.gov.