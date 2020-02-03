Requirements for UISD Pre-K and Kinder registration

The age requirements for Pre-K and kindergarten are:

• For Pre-Kinder Kids have to be 4 years old on/ by Sept. 1, 2020

• For Kinder Kids have to be 5 years old on/ by Sept. 1, 2020

• For 1st Grade Kids have to be 6 years old on/ by Sept. 1, 2020

The List of Records Parents need to register their kids is

• Proof of residence (Utility Bill, Current Lease Contract)

• Kid’s Birth Certificate

• Immunization Records

Parents can call (956) 473-6201 to find out which campus kids will attend.