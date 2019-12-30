Rescue cat bears striking resemblance to baby Yoda

A rescue cat in North Carolina is getting a lot of attention for her resemblance to "Baby Yoda."

The character from the Disney-Plus series "The Mandalorian" has been used in a lot of social media memes.

"Joy" was found by a Rowan County Humane Society volunteer on December 15th with a large neck wound.

Vets do not believe it was caused by a lightsaber battle.

Instead, it was likely the result of an animal attack or an accident.

She's being fostered by an animal hospital worker until she's ready for a forever home.

You can follow her on her Facebook page 'Baby Yoda Cat.'

