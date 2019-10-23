Rescued penguins released back into the ocean

A group of peculiar penguins who were rescued after being attacked by a dog were released back into the ocean.

The penguins were attacked back in August at Doctors Beach in Tasmania, Australia where 42 reportedly died.

The eight survivors were nursed back to health after weeks of rehabilitation and care by a local group of volunteers from the penguin rehab and release organization.

Before sunrise on Wednesday, seven of the penguins were released successfully back into the ocean.

The eighth wasn't fit enough to swim but volunteers hope the little skipper will be released very soon.