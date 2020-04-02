Researchers at TAMIU looking for participants for study

While most of the population is stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, our local university is asking the community to take part in a global research study.

Researchers at TAMIU will be conducting a study on the impact of COVID-19 has on one’s psychological state.

Participants will be asked to take a number of surveys that will be based on the effects social distancing and isolation has on an individual.

Researchers are hoping to get the best results that represent everyone, so its important people participate.

To find out how you can get involved you can head to our website and click here