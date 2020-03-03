Researchers develop blood test for Alzheimer's disease

Researchers say they're one step closer diagnosing Alzheimer's disease with a blood test.

The test measures blood levels of certain proteins linked to Alzheimer's disease.

Scientists used it on 400 older adults who had undergone brain scans and spinal fluid tests.

They found protein levels were three and a half times higher in people with confirmed Alzheimer's disease compared to their healthy peers.

The test was also able to distinguish between Alzheimer's, mild cognitive impairment and fronto-temporal dementia which is often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's.