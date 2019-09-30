Resident affected by the water advisory speaks out

Not knowing how long the water advisory can last and not being able to trust the water that comes out of their tap are just two of the many things frustrated residents have to worry about while they boil their own drinking water.

Out of the many affected by the water advisory, one citizen we will call Joanne spoke to KGNS’s Rodolfo Maya.

“What I'm being told is a sentiment that's been echoed for the last few days by by thousands of outraged people,” Rodolfo says.

"Es comprar botellas de agua para poder tomar, lavarnos los dientes""

Translation: "Having to buy bottled water to drink and to brush our teeth."

A Laredoean explains what she's been doing since Sunday, after city officials advised residents of low chlorine levels in municipal water.

Between Sunday and Monday, Joanne's household of four has been boiling water at least four-times a day, in order to go on with their day.

"Lavar las vacijas, para hacer de comer, y para que uno cada rato se lava las manos."

Translation: "Wash dishes, to cook, and we wash our hands very often."

But Joann is not alone, she is only one of the thousands of households that have to take precautionary methods in order to use the water that comes out of their faucet.

"People can continue to use water from their home, boil their water, and that's what we urge," says Dr. Hector Gonzalez, Director of the City of Laredo Health Department.

The area covers south of Canal Street, east of Zacate Creek, some parts of 59, and all the way to Mangana Hein.

Without an end in sight, Joanne says, she has no other choice but to add the extra steps to her daily chores.

"Estar hierve y hierve agua y comprar y ya ve la gente como se amontona para comprar las botellas de agua. A ver hasta cuando nos tienen castigadas..."

Translation: "To be heating and buying so much water, and you know how people are rushing to buy water. We'll see how long this lasts."

Joanne was the only one that accepted an off camera interview, but family members and neighbors in her area mentioned they have been doing exactly the same thing.