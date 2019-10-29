Residents voice their concerns at town hall meeting

A town hall meeting Tuesday to hear exactly what needs to be done in the area of a city representative ended up having a very low turnout.

But those that did attend brought some things to the attention of Councilman Vidal Trevino, such as issues with sidewalks, speed bumps, and police patrol. Those were some of the concerns brought up by a few residents as city directors listened and answered the questions that those neighbors had.

One concerned resident, like Arnoldo Gonzalez, who says he's worried about weeds in vacant lots. "A fire. There's a lot of old grass there, dry grass."

Councilman for the district, Vidal Rodriguez, who organized the meeting, says he does this twice a year to make sure he hears what's happening in his district from those who know it best.

"Upfront, we're going to tell you how we are going to fix it, and we put everybody on the spot including myself,” said Rodriguez. “We'll give you straight answers of how we can do it, how we can address it, and by when we can address the situation."

Some of those departments who were also present included police, planning and zoning, health, and traffic, and even a Co-Interim City Manager, among others.

However, the meeting wasn't all negative.

"Thank you for the sidewalk on Chihuahua and Ejido, they already put it," said a resident.

Aside from city representatives, the total amount of residents who attended the meeting was less than six people.

The meeting was pretty clean cut at the end, constituents were able to exchange information with the different representatives that will look into addressing their concern.

During the meeting, the councilman also touched on the sports complex which will be built in south Laredo, he said the City is already looking into what who will design the 167 acre project.