Residents speak out against zoning changes in neighborhood

Plans for a business to sell alcohol has residents nearby sounding the alarm of previous concerns that were brought up in the past.

It's a proposal by a business on the 5500 block of McPherson Road, and the complaints have been brought forward by residents living behind the establishment.

Several neighbors attended tonight's City Council meeting and tried to convince council to not change the zoning for a restaurant looking to sell alcohol.

They alleged in the past, when businesses in the area were allowed to sell adult beverages, their neighborhood on Cypress Drive would experience illegal behavior. This included public intoxication, littering, and even several times people were indecent and performing acts sexual in nature.

The neighbors also mentioned the close proximity of Newman Elementary also has them even more concerned for what may be found on the ground by students walking to and from school.

The item was passed by the council with two members opposing the zone change, who were council member Vidal Rodriguez and Rudy Gonzalez Junior.