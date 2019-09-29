Residents Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The color purple flooded Texas A&M International University Saturday morning all for a good cause.

Hundreds of residents took part in the fourth annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at TAMIU Saturday morning.

Organizers had a goal in mind of up to $60,000; however, $90,000 has come in since last month.

Over 600 participants walked to bring attention to this serious disease.

Patricia Bruni, the chairman for the organization says Alzheimer’s is a disease that is not easily talked about but the more we talk about it, the more awareness we can bring.

Their goal is to raise funds for research to hopefully one day find a cure.

Alzheimer’s is not only a disease that affects the individual but also the family members as well.

If you would like to donate to the organization, you can still do so by clicking here.