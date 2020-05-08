Residents at Regent Care Center receive a surprise

Due to the pandemic, many nursing homes and assisted-living communities across the country have had to tighten up policies in order to protect their residents.



For many, that meant not allowing families to visit their loved ones.

It was a day filled with love and joy as dozens of assisted-living residents got a special surprise, to see their families for the first time in several weeks.

While practicing social distancing, families were invited to drive by the Regent Care Center parking lot in hopes of spreading some cheer.

You could see the line of cars stretching down McPherson Road, several families anxiously holding signs looking for their loved one.

Yvette Munoz and her family jumped at the opportunity to once again see her mom.

"They told us and we woke up at 5 in the morning, and here we are, because we are from San Antonio."

Yvette says she would visit at least every other weekend, but the pandemic has changed all that.



She hasn't been allowed to see her mom since February.

"I cried. I asked for her to be brought here because she was in the back. I didn't want to drive through, I just wanted all of us to see her."



Yvette says she understands the tight policies. For her, the distance is worth it as long as her mom is healthy.



The staff says they organized the parade after noticing many residents were struggling with not being able to see their families.

"I appreciate it because ellas son unas angeles de dios.... When I would talk to my mom I thought she was getting depressed. But this helped. You can't see her because of her face mask, but you know she is smiling. She is so happy."

Despite several inches between them, Yvette and her family took advantage of every minute they had.

They even went the extra mile to make this day even more special with a serenata.

Yvette hopes others will see her situation and not take for granted what at this moment, she along with most have been waiting for.

"She is my mother and I only have one. I'll do anything for her. Appreciate her, call her everyday. At least to tell them you love them. They need their family to be close."

Regent Care Center says this was the perfect Mother's Day gift for many residents.

The center says about 80 families showed up to the surprise parade.