Residents can start filling out 2020 Census

It's census time and homes across the country will begin receiving invitations to complete it.

District 28 Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that residents can start expecting information about the 2020 Census.

The public will be able to complete the census over the phone or online.

As a result, there are some important census dates to keep in mind:

From March 12 through the 20th, mailers will deliver all household invitations.

From March 30th through April first, the Census Bureau will conduct a count of homeless communities.

April first is officially National Census Day.

And from May 13th through July 31st, census takers will visit communities to count houses that have not responded.

For more information on the 2020 Census you can Click here.