Residents fight against City's approval of local business

Residents living around a commercial piece of property are concerned after being told the owner was seeking the City's approval to sell and consume alcohol on the property.

Residents described all sorts of crime that allegedly would take place overnight, among people drinking in public, vandalism, and performing sexual acts. However, the investor says those things never took place.

"Drugs, gunshots, vandalism, car break-ins, people having sex on our cars." These are just a few words Silvia Cosio spoke to City council about after not approving a special use permit for a business in north Laredo.

"They went to my house and offered me free food for as many times as I'd like with my family, to tell me what I wanted to fix the whole thing," Cosio said to council members and mayor. "What neighbors are saying is that maybe someone got free food and drinks in order to approve the permit."

The City declined those rumors.

The commercial property owner says there's no truth in the statements. "Absolutely not. She's been doing this song and dance for fifteen years."

Favarato says the activity Cosio brings up have not happened. "We've never had an issue with drugs, fighting. She seems to think so, but she doesn't have any proof."

He adds that the comments made at City Hall weren't correct.

"It's still ridiculous that she goes over there and accuses City Council of taking bribes for food and liquor and stuff, that really doesn't even apply to the City Council."

Cosio says she is worried for the future businesses in the area.

"After approving this one, the investor will open where Cowboy's used to be because it is vacant and it's a lot bigger. He will open another bar. He came last year and was denied a permit at the other location, but he will open it there again and it will be a mess."

However, Favarato says the business is in the right area. “We are so far apart. We are not in the neighborhood. We are facing the other direction, we are 300 feet in front. It's a restaurant. It's not going to be a bar. They want to sell beer and wine to produce taxes for the City and to have a good business there.”

Cosio says she will keep a watchful eye. "For them not to forget that those who are paying the salary that allows them to put food on their table is us, the taxpayers."

The special use permit was approved. There are plans for the building next to Casa Mexico to become also similar to a virtual golf style that the investor hopes will also serve alcohol, but he stresses it will not be a nightclub.

The hours of operation for the business in question would be weekdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. till midnight.

City officials do encourage the community to report any code violations to 311.