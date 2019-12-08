Residents get rid of toxic waste during annual event

The City of Laredo’s bi-annual household hazardous drive-thru waste collection event gave folks a chance to properly dispose of unused hazards.

The Environmental Services Department was out collecting items on Saturday morning.

They say more than nearly 500 people stopped by to receive some assistance.

Some of the major items residents usually leave behind are electronics, chemicals, and oils; however, the number one item brought by folks was paint.

The Environmental Department says if you do not dispose of such items properly, it has a trickle-down effect.

Caroline Vasquez with the Environmental Service Department says it’s important to dispose of hazardous materials properly instead of throwing them away in the garbage.

The city does not have a hazardous waste facility.

Assistance to remove, dispose, and recycle properly comes from out of town.