Residents have cup of joe with officers

Laredo residents got a chance to enjoy a nice warm cup of joe while also getting to know their fellow law enforcement officers over the weekend.

As part of Coffee with a Cop, officers with the Laredo Police Department were out at the McDonald’s located on Guadalupe.

Every so often, the police department gets together at various McDonald’s restaurants across town to meet with community members.

Authorities say it's a great event where residents can get to know their fellow officers and ask questions about what's going on in the community.

This event is held once a month and if you’d like to attend the next one, you can check the police department’s Facebook to see the next event.

