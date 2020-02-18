Residents heading out to polls for early voting

If you've been driving around town, you may have seen campaign signs and supporters outside of voting sites.

Many took advantage of early voting heading to the polls around town.

Several people we spoke to say that although many are swayed by the campaign signs, they have researched the candidates before heading out to cast their votes.

"What I want, if my candidates are chosen, is for them to help people and to not just make promises," said Maria Silvia Diosdado, a voter. "I want them to help people. I don't want an official to just say 'if I'm elected, I would do this.' I want to see them do something. I want them to accomplish what they are saying. I want them to keep their promise."

There might be an increase in voter turnout this year.

The Webb County Elections Office says since the 2018 Primary Elections, local organizations have made a concerted effort to register more people to vote.