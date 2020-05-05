Residents in Mexico left in the dark about relative's status with COVID-19

Tensions boiled over outside a hospital in mexico treating Covid-19 patients.

Distraught relatives gathered outside a hospital near Mexico City as bodies were being loaded into hearses.

Some complained they were getting little news about loved ones in the hospital.

National Guard troops were sent to patrol the hospital entrance after assaults on medical staff there.

Some families got devastating news.

One woman said her husband was admitted to the hospital after he was having trouble breathing and later died.

She said she was told her husband had tested positive for Covid-19 but it was not mentioned on his death certificate.

Health authorities expect the month of may to be the most difficult in the pandemic for Mexico.